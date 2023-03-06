City gas distributors to gain as spot LNG prices decline

City gas distributors to gain as spot LNG prices decline3 min read . 01:09 AM IST
- Persistently high gas prices have continued to weigh on the earnings of city gas distributors.
A steep drop in spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) rates has come as a major respite for city gas distributors in India.
Spot LNG prices have fallen to about $14-15 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) from average of over $45 per mmBtu in the fiscal second quarter, and average of slightly above $30 per mmBtu in the third quarter.
Persistently high gas prices have continued to weigh on the earnings of city gas distributors, squeezing their margins. Although these companies raised prices, this has narrowed the gap between compressed natural gas (CNG), piped natural gas (PNG), and other fuel options such as diesel, prompting concerns about volume growth.
The near-term outlook for spot gas prices remains favourable.
Ayush Agarwal, an analyst at S&P Global Commodities Insights, expects Platts JKM (Japan Korea Marker) and WIM (West India Marker) to average below $15/mmBtu in Summer 2023 and below $20/mmBtu for 2023.
With gas prices declining, city gas distributors are poised to reap benefits, which could be further enhanced by the anticipated cap on administered pricing mechanism (APM) prices in the upcoming fiscal year. The Kirit Parikh panel has recommended a floor of $4 per mmBtu and a ceiling price of $6.5 per mmBtu for APM gas. Analysts expect benefits to accrue in FY24.
Moreover, rising gas availability in the country is further likely to help CGDs receive a higher allocation of domestic gas (APM gas) to meet CNG and domestic PNG sales.
Not surprisingly, analysts at JM Financials Institutional Securities remain bullish on the CGD sector due to steady volume growth and strengthening pricing power due to the likely reduction in APM gas price and spot LNG price.
Lower gas prices are also likely to propel demand and benefit India’s largest gas pipeline operator GAIL (India) Ltd. JM Financial remains positive on GAIL on a steady transmission volume growth story and likely hike in transmission tariff.
In addition to the lower spot prices, rising propane prices are also favourable for gas distributors.
Companies such as Gujarat Gas Ltd, which derive significant revenue from industrial gas supplies to the Morbi cluster in Gujarat, are likely to be key beneficiaries. As the prices of industrial PNG supplied by Gujarat Gas had risen, on the back of rising natural gas prices, the Morbi Cluster in Gujarat had shifted to propane usage. However, now that propane prices are rising, they may shift back to PNG supplies from Gujarat Gas.
Morbi factories have placed a demand for 6.5 mscmd (million standard cubic metre per day) of gas with Gujarat Gas for the month of March compared to an average of 2 mscmd in the previous quarter, said analysts at Antique Stock Broking.
The surge in demand is being driven by a steep increase in propane prices from ₹48 per scm (standard cubic metre) in February to ₹57 per scm in March, said analysts. Further, propane prices in April are likely to be around ₹55/scm based on the announced Saudi CP contract prices, which also are higher than the spot LNG prices currently, added analysts at Antique.
This helps provide impetus to the volume outlook for Gujarat Gas. Further, the company sources significant quantities of natural gas for supplies from the spot market. Thus, declining spot gas prices will be favourable for the margin improvement of Gujarat Gas.