City gas supply companies spar with OMCs over hike in charges

Officials at OMCs said the ban on retailing CNG by the regulator was a setback as they were planning to scale up the segment to grow revenue. Besides, the sale of petrol and diesel gets affected with buses and three-wheelers—the bulk of customers—opting for CNG, said a senior OMC official, also seeking anonymity. “At a time when rentals are going up and fuel sales are going down, we will have to make up for the gap in revenue from somewhere. So, asking for an increased commission is not out of place," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}