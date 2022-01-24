Mumbai: City Union Bank, in association with GOQii, the smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare platform, and powered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of Rupay on–the-go payment solution through their debit card in a fitness watch.

The first watch was received by V.R.Venkataachalam, chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai.

N Kamakodi, chief executive of City Union Bank said, “We used advanced technology to enable our customers make digital transactions in a contemporary, safe and secure fashion. We are happy to introduce this CUB Easy Pay debit card in a fitness watch providing our customers an easy tap and go payment solution."

Customers need to hold this wristwatch in front of the PoS device during payment like tapping the card on PoS. For payments above ₹5000, customers need to tap and enter their PIN. The statement said that payments made using this debit card in a fitness watch are safe and secure.

“Besides being useful for making contactless payments, this fitness watch enables the wearer to monitor their oxygen level (Sp02), body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, and 18 exercise modes. In addition, for early adopters, GOQii offers a free wellness package for three months comprising personal health coach, doctor tele-consult and interactive video coaching," the statement said.

Vishal Gondal, founder and chief executive of GOQii said, “With the increasing digital payments and the need for social distancing we are confident that our association will benefit the user."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.