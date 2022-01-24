Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  City Union Bank launches debit card in fitness watch with GOQii

City Union Bank launches debit card in fitness watch with GOQii

We used advanced technology to enable our customers make digital transactions in a contemporary, safe and secure fashion, according to the bank
1 min read . 05:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Customers need to hold this wristwatch in front of the PoS device during payment like tapping the card on PoS

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: City Union Bank, in association with GOQii, the smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare platform, and powered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of Rupay on–the-go payment solution through their debit card in a fitness watch.

Mumbai: City Union Bank, in association with GOQii, the smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare platform, and powered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of Rupay on–the-go payment solution through their debit card in a fitness watch.

The first watch was received by V.R.Venkataachalam, chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai.

The first watch was received by V.R.Venkataachalam, chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

N Kamakodi, chief executive of City Union Bank said, “We used advanced technology to enable our customers make digital transactions in a contemporary, safe and secure fashion. We are happy to introduce this CUB Easy Pay debit card in a fitness watch providing our customers an easy tap and go payment solution."

Customers need to hold this wristwatch in front of the PoS device during payment like tapping the card on PoS. For payments above 5000, customers need to tap and enter their PIN. The statement said that payments made using this debit card in a fitness watch are safe and secure.

“Besides being useful for making contactless payments, this fitness watch enables the wearer to monitor their oxygen level (Sp02), body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, and 18 exercise modes. In addition, for early adopters, GOQii offers a free wellness package for three months comprising personal health coach, doctor tele-consult and interactive video coaching," the statement said.

Vishal Gondal, founder and chief executive of GOQii said, “With the increasing digital payments and the need for social distancing we are confident that our association will benefit the user."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!