CK Birla Hospitals partners with MediSage to empower doctors in eastern India, expanding to SAARC region

CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata and MediSage have come together to hold a series of virtual programs for continued medical education of doctors in and around West Bengal and the north-eastern parts of the country. The programmes introduce doctors to advanced treatment options available and how their patients can benefit significantly from these. CK Birla Hospitals believes in extraordinary patient care outcomes and providing new technologies to empower doctors, even in the most far-flung areas in India, which they can avail of to help manage their patients.

