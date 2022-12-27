CK Birla Hospitals partners with MediSage to empower doctors in eastern India, expanding to SAARC region

CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata and MediSage have come together to hold a series of virtual programs for continued medical education of doctors in and around West Bengal and the north-eastern parts of the country. The programmes introduce doctors to advanced treatment options available and how their patients can benefit significantly from these. CK Birla Hospitals believes in extraordinary patient care outcomes and providing new technologies to empower doctors, even in the most far-flung areas in India, which they can avail of to help manage their patients.
The hospital realised the gap between disease and diagnosis by practitioners in remote locations of the eastern and north-eastern parts of India and their available treatment options.
MediSage helped fill the gap by collaborating with the hospital to conduct a series of programs successfully by understanding their requirements and taking doctors’ opinions.
“We, at Medisage, constantly aspire to partner with various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, hospitals being one of the crucial ones. We believe the initiative by the CK Birla group of Hospitals is vital for ensuring last-mile information dissemination to our health practitioners and that this partnership will go a long way towards bridging the current knowledge gap digitally," said Bhagwat Dhingra, Founder & MD, MediSage.
The hospital leveraged MediSage’s digital capabilities to achieve its goal and gathered more than 25,000 doctors to be a part of the virtual seminars.
The webinars were conducted by various super-specialty doctors of CK Birla Hospitals who shared their expertise with other medical practitioners with the vision of helping last-mile doctors improve patient treatment outcomes in multiple specialties, such as Neurology, Cardiology, Nephrology and so on.
This activity helped map the patients’ journey from diagnosis to treatment planning and on to getting advanced treatment options in the region, in turn ensuring better patient care and prognosis for diseases that had earlier been challenging to treat due to limited options.
