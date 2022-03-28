Classic marketing models will be replaced by digital: Koshy George

During the covid year, there was a lot of uncertainty as to what happens to consumption. But to be fair, we were surprised by the pace of growth, especially from rural and small towns. And that obviously gave us a significant fillip. I think the task ahead of us is about creating categories, which will require investment. However, here’s a word of caution—in the short term, we are seeing some unprecedented inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Commodity prices have shot through the roof everywhere, and some short-term cost management may be required, which will put pressure on profit and loss. Otherwise, the fundamentals are really strong. We see growth coming back in the medium to long term and, hence, our (marketing) spends will come back to normal. But in the short term, we will have to weather the unprecedented cost inflation.

