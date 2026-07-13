Claude AI subscriptions now available in rupees: Check how much Pro, Max and Team plans cost in India

Indian users subscribing to Claude AI will no longer have to pay in US dollars as Anthropic now displays India-specific pricing for its Pro, Max and Team plans on its official website, allowing customers to subscribe and pay in rupees instead.

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The move comes as India emerges as Anthropic's second-largest market for Claude AI after the United States. By introducing local pricing, the company is making it easier for users in India to subscribe.

The availability of Claude AI plans in Indian rupees also eliminates the need for foreign currency payments and additional forex conversion charges, with all listed subscription prices now inclusive of GST.

Claude Pro price in India The entry-level Claude Pro now starts at ₹2,000 per month with annual billing, bringing the yearly cost to ₹24,000. Users who prefer to pay monthly can subscribe for ₹2,399 per month.

Claude Pro runs Anthropic’s Sonnet 5 model by default and includes access to additional models such as Opus and Fable 5 model. Subscribers can also get five times the user limit of the free tier, along with Research mode, unlimited Projects, Memory, file uploads, web search, and voice mode.

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Claude Pro users can also use the coding platform Claude Code, as well as Claude Design, Claude in Excel and PowerPoint, and Microsoft 365 integration.

The free plan remains available, offering access to Sonnet 5, Sonnet 4.6, and Haiku 4.5, along with web search, limited Projects, and uploads of up to 20 files per chat.

Claude Max price in India For those who require higher usage limits, Anthropic offers two Claude Max tiers in India. The Claude Max 5x plan is priced at ₹11,999 per month, while the Claude Max 20x plan costs ₹23,999 per month.

Users who purchase the Max plan also receive priority access during peak demand on the AI chatbot, longer Claude Code sessions and early access to new models and features before they are released to Pro users.

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Claude Team plan in India Anthropic also offers India-specific pricing for Claude Team subscriptions. The Team Standard plan costs ₹2,399 per user per month with annual billing or ₹2,999 per month when billed monthly. A Premium seat is priced at ₹11,999 per month with annual billing and ₹14,999 per month with monthly billing. All prices are inclusive of GST.

The Team plan includes a 200K context window, usage credits available at API rates, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork. Businesses also receive central billing and administration, single sign-on and domain capture, and admin controls. As default, the AI company Anthropic does not use content from Claude Team users for model training.

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