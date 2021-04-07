Clean Science and Technology files DRHP to raise Rs1,400 crore via IPO

The issue consists of an offer for sale by its current promoters and shareholders. Ashok Ramnarayan Boob and Asha Ashok Boob will sell shares worth Rs223.35 crore each, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob will sell shares for around Rs83.08 crore, Ashokkumar Ramkishan Sikchi HUF will sell shares worth Rs124.53 crore, Asha Ashok Sikchi is to sell shares worth Rs104.47 crore, and Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi is to sell equity shares worth Rs37.08 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}