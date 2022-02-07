Clean Science Q3 net profit rises 16%; shares fall over 2%1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2022, 02:21 PM IST
- Clean Science Q3 results: the company's revenue from operations increased 45% to ₹181 crore as against ₹125 crore in the last year period
Clean Science and Technology on Monday reported a standalone net profit of ₹58 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. This is an increase of 16% from ₹49 crore a year ago.
The company's board has also re-appointed Ashok Ramnarayan Boob as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing till July 2022.
Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations increased 45% to ₹181 crore as against ₹125 crore in the last year period.
After the results announcement, Clean Science shares were down 2.02% in noon deals at ₹2,285.80 on NSE.
The company reported an operating profit of ₹76 crore for the third quarter, up 22% when compared with the last year period.
