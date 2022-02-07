Clean Science Q3 net profit rises 16%; shares fall over 2%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Clean Science and Technology on Monday reported a standalone net profit of ₹58 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. This is an increase of 16% from ₹49 crore a year ago.

The company's board has also re-appointed Ashok Ramnarayan Boob as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing till July 2022.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations increased 45% to ₹181 crore as against ₹125 crore in the last year period.

The company reported an operating profit of ₹76 crore for the third quarter, up 22% when compared with the last year period.