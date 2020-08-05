Clean-tech stocks finally have enough muscle to buck a downturn

The U.S. last year consumed more energy from renewable sources than from coal—the first time that’s been the case since the late 1800s. More than 51,000 megawatts of new wind and solar power in the country are likely to be added by April 2023, outpacing natural gas, oil and coal-fired generation, according to an estimate by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Solar and onshore wind power are now the cheapest new sources of electricity for at least two-thirds of the world’s population. And that comes without government subsidies in while incentives are declining in the U.S.