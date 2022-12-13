CleanMax, Meta partner to invest in 33.8 MW new renewable energy projects

CleanMax, Meta partner to invest in 33.8 MW new renewable energy projects1 min read . 05:53 PM IST
CleanMax will own and operate the projects, while Meta will purchase 100% of the environmental attributes from the projects for years to come
New Delhi: CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, a commercial & industrial (C&I) renewable energy company said it has partnered Meta to invest in 33.8 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy projects in India.
Under the deal, CleanMax will own and operate the projects, while Meta will purchase 100% of the environmental attributes from the projects for years to come.
“The 33.8 MW of renewable energy project capacity is made up of 21.6 MW of wind and 12.2 MW of solar, which is in addition to 32 MW of wind energy jointly announced last year. This brings CleanMax and Meta’s total investment to 65 MW of new renewable energy that will be added to India’s electrical grid," the companies said in a statement.
These projects are part of a larger wind-solar hybrid farm being developed by CleanMax. The overall capacity of the CleanMax wind solar hybrid farm will stand at 364 MW; comprising 154 MW wind and 210 MWp solar once commissioned.
Solar-wind hybrid plants combine two of the fastest growing renewable energy technologies owing to their complementary nature. These hybrid power plants are highly efficient, provide reliability of continuous power supply and help effectively manage the consumption load.
“We are proud to deepen our partnership with CleanMax and add new renewable energy in India. This is another step in our commitment to supporting our operations, including our offices in India, with 100% renewable energy, and we look forward to continuing on our path to reach net zero emissions across our global value chain in 2030," Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Meta, said.
“We continue to deepen our relationship with Meta with the new power plants and are committed to support their net zero ambitions in the future. Since the inception of CleanMax in 2011, we have been pioneers in the corporate sustainability space and take immense pride in our ability to come up with customized solutions for corporate consumers. The continued partnership with Meta is a right step in that direction," Kuldeep Jain, founder & managing director at CleanMax said.
CleanMax is a renewable energy company in the C&I sector with 1 GW of operating renewable assets and it works with 350 corporates for their renewable energy requirements. It operates 600 MW of large-scale solar and wind farms for supplying clean energy to its corporate customers.