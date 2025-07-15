Clear delays profits as it expands into Europe and Middle East
Accounting tech firm Clear is accelerating its global expansion into Europe and the Middle East, driven by regulatory shifts like the EU’s VAT in the Digital Age directive.
Technology-led accounting solutions firm Clear (formerly ClearTax) is pushing into Europe and the Middle East, a move that its leadership says will temporarily delay profitability. But the potential rewards, both in market size and regulatory tailwinds, are worth the wait.