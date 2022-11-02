Clear expands in GCC region, adds over 200 customers1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 11:56 AM IST
Clear will now expand in the remaining five GCC countries, starting with UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Online taxation platform Clear (formerly known as ClearTax) is expanding in its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.