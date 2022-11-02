Clear expands in GCC region, adds over 200 customers

Last year in October, the company had raised $75 million as a part of its Series C fundraise led by Kora Capital. Stripe, Alua Capital, and Think Investments participated in that round. Mint had reported then that the company was valued around $700 million. Post the fundraise, Clear launched its operations in Saudi Arabia, investing the capital into localisation of the product suite, including Arabic language support, cloud infrastructure setup in the Kingdom, customisation and brand-building.

