NEW DELHI: Fintech company Clear, erstwhile ClearTax, has launched an app Clear Pro to help tax professionals deliver timely compliance for their clients. The app aims to ease compliance procedures for tax experts by enabling easy communication channels with clients and introducing an automated system for tracking tax filing.

"In India, tax experts spend more time on managing clients, data, teams & processes than their core competency of ensuring correct compliance and providing better financial and compliance advisory to their clients. The lack of an automated system to track filing status for each client, create and track challans and client communication made the process tedious," the company said in a statement.

Through Clear Pro, tax professionals can use the app’s client communication feature to send reminders to all clients for sharing data to file taxes. They can also send emails and initiate one-on-one WhatsApp communication.

"Clear Pro is the first-ever app designed specifically for tax experts. It aims to ensure timely compliance through communication, coordination & collaboration with clients," said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Clear.

Apart from the easy communication feature, the app also lets tax professionals check GST filing status and create, track and share challans of multiple clients in one go.

Tax experts can use the intelligent recommendation tool offered by the app to create a challan in the most efficient way, and thereby save money for their clients. When creating challan, the app prompts whether the challan creation option selected is efficient and if it is not the optimal method, then the app shows how much money can be saved by selecting the other options, the company explained.

The app comes loaded with other smaller features like news at a glance and ‘compliance calendar’, which tax professionals can can use to track all filing deadlines and extended due dates for GST, ITR and ROC.

