Business News/ Companies / News/  Clear lease dues via shares, SpiceJet told

Clear lease dues via shares, SpiceJet told

1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 12:08 AM IST Krishna Yadav

National Company Law Tribunal asks SpiceJet to issue equity shares to settle dues with lessors. Celestial Aviation's plea for insolvency proceedings deferred.

On Monday, Spicejet informed the BSE that it has decided to issue 48.1 million equity shares to nine of its aircraft lessors, as part of a move to clear all outstanding dues worth 231 crore.

New Delhi: A day after SpiceJet Ltd announced allotment of 48.1 million shares on a preferential basis to nine lessors, the National Company Law Tribunal asked the crisis-hit airline to pursue its plan of issuing equity shares to settle its dues to aircraft lessors.

On Tuesday, the NCLT also deferred the hearing of a plea filed by Celestial Aviation, one of the airline’s lessors, for initiating insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet, to 15 September. Celestial is the fourth lessor to move the tribunal for recovering its dues from SpiceJet. Others, with pending cases against SpiceJet, include Willis Lease Finance, Aircastle and Wilmington.

The airline will be issuing shares to SASOF III (A13) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (A6) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (C) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (E) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (A19) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF II (J) Aviation Ireland DAC, Citrine Aircraft Leasing, Fly Aircraft Holdings One and Fly Aircraft Holdings Seven.

Aircastle’s plea has already been considered by the tribunal. In March, Wilmington and Aircastle deregistered aircraft from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under the irrevocable de-registration and export request authorisations route.

SpiceJet argued that Willis Lease Finance and Wilmington were not direct lessors and were therefore not in a position to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.

Willis Lease Finance, however, said that they are service providers to lessors, and therefore should be treated as lessors. Wilmington, too, argued that they were trustees of Aircastle and should be allowed to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 12:10 AM IST
