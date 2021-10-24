Clear raises $75 mn in Series C, eyes international expansion

“Today businesses are asking us for new use cases on the platform. We look to add invoice-based discounting (credit) to our software offering, while allowing enterprises to automate vendor payments amongst other used-cases. International expansion is another growth lever for Clear. Since Indian fintech is ahead of the international curve, it helps us to efficiently serve customers in foreign geographies, and gives us a tremendous headstart in our international expansion," said Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Clear, in an interaction with Mint.