Clearing houses will have to seek ESMA recognition again

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 31 October said it plans to derecognize six Indian clearing corporations from 30 April after Indian regulators’ refusal to sign a revised agreement with European Union led to their non-compliance with certain provisions of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are uncomfortable with scrutiny and inspection by overseas market regulators over the activities of Indian clearing corporations (CCPs) and fear this could set a precedent for other countries to follow suit.