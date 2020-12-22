ClearTax launches investment app 'Black'

"Tax filing and investments go hand in hand. We have currently enabled direct mutual funds on the app, but we will subsequently add stocks, national pension system, FDs, PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme and if regulations permit, cryptocurrency. However, we will provide customers with a long-term investment orientation and not have features like F&O trading," said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax. “We are targeting millennials primarily and we find that young people are extremely comfortable with tax and investment advice delivered remotely. We will have dedicated advisers who will interact with subscribers on a regular basis through videoconferencing," he added.