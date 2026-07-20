Cleartrip aims for profitability by FY27 end as it cuts back on discounts

Cleartrip, the online travel agency (OTA) owned by Walmart-backed Flipkart Group, is targeting operational break-even by the end of the current financial year, chief business and growth officer Manjari Singhal told Mint in an interview, as it shifts away from the discount-led growth model the company has relied on in recent years.
“We want to be operationally neutral by the end of this year,” Singhal said. “That’s a hard target that we’ve set for ourselves, and we are confident that we’ll get there.”
The company spent ₹608 crore on discounts and cashback against net revenue of ₹169 crore in FY25, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The company spent ₹102 crore on advertising and promotions, and ₹129 crore on commissions and brokerage during the year. It logged a net loss of ₹651 crore.