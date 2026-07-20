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Cleartrip aims for profitability by FY27 end as it cuts back on discounts

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read20 Jul 2026, 06:01 AM IST
Manjari Singhal, chief business and growth officer, Cleartrip.
Manjari Singhal, chief business and growth officer, Cleartrip.
Summary

The Flipkart-owned OTA is diversifying into hotels, trains and buses, and leaning on premiumisation and its parent’s ecosystem to improve margins ahead of a profitability target.

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BENGALURU : Cleartrip, the online travel agency (OTA) owned by Walmart-backed Flipkart Group, is targeting operational break-even by the end of the current financial year, chief business and growth officer Manjari Singhal told Mint in an interview, as it shifts away from the discount-led growth model the company has relied on in recent years.

BENGALURU : Cleartrip, the online travel agency (OTA) owned by Walmart-backed Flipkart Group, is targeting operational break-even by the end of the current financial year, chief business and growth officer Manjari Singhal told Mint in an interview, as it shifts away from the discount-led growth model the company has relied on in recent years.

“We want to be operationally neutral by the end of this year,” Singhal said. “That’s a hard target that we’ve set for ourselves, and we are confident that we’ll get there.”

“We want to be operationally neutral by the end of this year,” Singhal said. “That’s a hard target that we’ve set for ourselves, and we are confident that we’ll get there.”

The company spent 608 crore on discounts and cashback against net revenue of 169 crore in FY25, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The company spent 102 crore on advertising and promotions, and 129 crore on commissions and brokerage during the year. It logged a net loss of 651 crore.

Also Read | iD Fresh targets FMCG-level margins before 2027 IPO

“Platforms have to earn margins, but not at the customer’s expense,” Singhal said. “Ultimately, it’s the customer who drives our growth, so that trade-off has to work for both sides.”

Much of that shift has come from an aggressive push beyond air ticketing, which made up 90-95% of Cleartrip’s business as recently as early last year. Non-air categories now account for roughly 22% of bookings, up from single digits a year earlier, even as the air business continues to grow at a ‘healthy rate’, according to Singhal.

This effort comes as competition intensifies with market leader MakeMyTrip considering a domestic listing, while venture-backed challenger Scapia is expanding its app-first, card-linked offerings. The overall OTA market in India is expected to nearly double from 2.08 trillion to 3.84 trillion by FY28, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, despite the brokerage noting ongoing margin pressure across the sector.

Key Takeaways
  • Cleartrip targets operational break-even by FY27-end, shifting decisively away from discount-led growth.
  • Trains, buses and hotels now account for most of the daily booking volume.
  • Cleartrip lost ₹651 crore in FY25 with heavy discount and cashback spending.
  • Flipkart co-branded cards and Supercoin balances sharply boost Cleartrip's customer retention rates.
  • The online travel market will nearly double by FY28 amid rising competition.

In terms of gross bookings, MakeMyTrip leads the OTA market in India among listed players, followed by Ixigo, EasyMyTrip and Yatra, per Motilal Oswal's report.

Building out hotels, trains and buses

The company says it now has the second-largest directly contracted domestic hotel supply in India, with 7 lakh hotels listed across more than 2,000 cities, spanning tier I to tier IV towns, as well as overseas.

Cleartrip is set to add alternative accommodation options, such as homestays, villas, and similar listings, from October 2026. On trains, Cleartrip integrated IRCTC bookings roughly two months ago and plans to extend the service to the Flipkart app by September, putting it in front of Flipkart’s monthly active user base of 220-240 million.

Bus booking, previously a marginal part of the business, has also been rebuilt with more than 6 lakh routes now available across over 10,000 towns.

“By volume, trains and buses make up 60-65% of daily bookings,” Singhal said, adding that Cleartrip’s earlier absence from these categories meant it was addressing less than half its potential audience.

Cleartrip was founded in 2006 by Hrush Bhatt and Stuart Crighton and was fully acquired by the Flipkart Group in April 2021.

Also Read | Packaging is the new preservative as food companies drive healthier snacking

Rather than compete purely on price, Cleartrip is leaning on premiumisation and ancillary revenue to improve margins.

Cleartrip is working on features to upsell add-ons such as premium economy upgrades and travel insurance, as well as a Cleartrip-branded fare family that bundles flexibility options.

According to Singhal, insurance attachment rates have risen sharply since the product was revamped, while seat and meal upsells have been redesigned with a more visual, e-commerce-style presentation. A loyalty programme built around low-cost date-change options is also set to launch soon.

“Our dependence on discounting has come down, and it will keep coming down,” Singhal noted.

Leaning on parent, building partnerships

The company is also benefiting from the parent Flipkart’s co-branded credit card partnerships with Axis Bank and State Bank of India. Users on Flipkart’s co-branded card partnerships show roughly 20% higher retention than the average user, according to Singhal, while those holding meaningful Flipkart Supercoin balances—the group’s rewards and cashback currency—see retention roughly double, or about 60% higher.

Also Read | Reliance Retail bets on JioMart scale to drive margins, growth

Looking ahead, Cleartrip is developing a conversational AI agent for trip planning and customer service, along with a map-based tool that lets users browse destinations by price from a given origin—similar to Skyscanner’s flexible-date search. Both are expected to go live within the next few months.

Cleartrip has not disclosed absolute revenue, gross booking value or loss figures for FY26, saying only that growth on both the top and bottom line exceeded internal targets during the year.

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Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCleartrip aims for profitability by FY27 end as it cuts back on discounts

Cleartrip aims for profitability by FY27 end as it cuts back on discounts

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read20 Jul 2026, 06:01 AM IST
Manjari Singhal, chief business and growth officer, Cleartrip.
Manjari Singhal, chief business and growth officer, Cleartrip.
Summary

The Flipkart-owned OTA is diversifying into hotels, trains and buses, and leaning on premiumisation and its parent’s ecosystem to improve margins ahead of a profitability target.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Cleartrip, the online travel agency (OTA) owned by Walmart-backed Flipkart Group, is targeting operational break-even by the end of the current financial year, chief business and growth officer Manjari Singhal told Mint in an interview, as it shifts away from the discount-led growth model the company has relied on in recent years.

BENGALURU : Cleartrip, the online travel agency (OTA) owned by Walmart-backed Flipkart Group, is targeting operational break-even by the end of the current financial year, chief business and growth officer Manjari Singhal told Mint in an interview, as it shifts away from the discount-led growth model the company has relied on in recent years.

“We want to be operationally neutral by the end of this year,” Singhal said. “That’s a hard target that we’ve set for ourselves, and we are confident that we’ll get there.”

“We want to be operationally neutral by the end of this year,” Singhal said. “That’s a hard target that we’ve set for ourselves, and we are confident that we’ll get there.”

The company spent 608 crore on discounts and cashback against net revenue of 169 crore in FY25, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The company spent 102 crore on advertising and promotions, and 129 crore on commissions and brokerage during the year. It logged a net loss of 651 crore.

Also Read | iD Fresh targets FMCG-level margins before 2027 IPO

“Platforms have to earn margins, but not at the customer’s expense,” Singhal said. “Ultimately, it’s the customer who drives our growth, so that trade-off has to work for both sides.”

Much of that shift has come from an aggressive push beyond air ticketing, which made up 90-95% of Cleartrip’s business as recently as early last year. Non-air categories now account for roughly 22% of bookings, up from single digits a year earlier, even as the air business continues to grow at a ‘healthy rate’, according to Singhal.

This effort comes as competition intensifies with market leader MakeMyTrip considering a domestic listing, while venture-backed challenger Scapia is expanding its app-first, card-linked offerings. The overall OTA market in India is expected to nearly double from 2.08 trillion to 3.84 trillion by FY28, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, despite the brokerage noting ongoing margin pressure across the sector.

Key Takeaways
  • Cleartrip targets operational break-even by FY27-end, shifting decisively away from discount-led growth.
  • Trains, buses and hotels now account for most of the daily booking volume.
  • Cleartrip lost ₹651 crore in FY25 with heavy discount and cashback spending.
  • Flipkart co-branded cards and Supercoin balances sharply boost Cleartrip's customer retention rates.
  • The online travel market will nearly double by FY28 amid rising competition.

In terms of gross bookings, MakeMyTrip leads the OTA market in India among listed players, followed by Ixigo, EasyMyTrip and Yatra, per Motilal Oswal's report.

Building out hotels, trains and buses

The company says it now has the second-largest directly contracted domestic hotel supply in India, with 7 lakh hotels listed across more than 2,000 cities, spanning tier I to tier IV towns, as well as overseas.

Cleartrip is set to add alternative accommodation options, such as homestays, villas, and similar listings, from October 2026. On trains, Cleartrip integrated IRCTC bookings roughly two months ago and plans to extend the service to the Flipkart app by September, putting it in front of Flipkart’s monthly active user base of 220-240 million.

Bus booking, previously a marginal part of the business, has also been rebuilt with more than 6 lakh routes now available across over 10,000 towns.

“By volume, trains and buses make up 60-65% of daily bookings,” Singhal said, adding that Cleartrip’s earlier absence from these categories meant it was addressing less than half its potential audience.

Cleartrip was founded in 2006 by Hrush Bhatt and Stuart Crighton and was fully acquired by the Flipkart Group in April 2021.

Also Read | Packaging is the new preservative as food companies drive healthier snacking

Rather than compete purely on price, Cleartrip is leaning on premiumisation and ancillary revenue to improve margins.

Cleartrip is working on features to upsell add-ons such as premium economy upgrades and travel insurance, as well as a Cleartrip-branded fare family that bundles flexibility options.

According to Singhal, insurance attachment rates have risen sharply since the product was revamped, while seat and meal upsells have been redesigned with a more visual, e-commerce-style presentation. A loyalty programme built around low-cost date-change options is also set to launch soon.

“Our dependence on discounting has come down, and it will keep coming down,” Singhal noted.

Leaning on parent, building partnerships

The company is also benefiting from the parent Flipkart’s co-branded credit card partnerships with Axis Bank and State Bank of India. Users on Flipkart’s co-branded card partnerships show roughly 20% higher retention than the average user, according to Singhal, while those holding meaningful Flipkart Supercoin balances—the group’s rewards and cashback currency—see retention roughly double, or about 60% higher.

Also Read | Reliance Retail bets on JioMart scale to drive margins, growth

Looking ahead, Cleartrip is developing a conversational AI agent for trip planning and customer service, along with a map-based tool that lets users browse destinations by price from a given origin—similar to Skyscanner’s flexible-date search. Both are expected to go live within the next few months.

Cleartrip has not disclosed absolute revenue, gross booking value or loss figures for FY26, saying only that growth on both the top and bottom line exceeded internal targets during the year.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCleartrip aims for profitability by FY27 end as it cuts back on discounts
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