Cleartrip aims to expand hotel biz in 2023

Cleartrip will also add alternative accommodations such as guest houses and villas to its portfolio, a category adopted by its rivals MakeMyTrip, Saffron Stays and Stay Vista for a while now
New Delhi
Hotels will be the single biggest focus area for Flipkart-owned travel portal Cleartrip following the relaunch of the vertical about seven months ago, with aims to expand its partner hotel network from 20,000 to 80,000 this year, across two- to five-star categories.
Hotels will be the single biggest focus area for Flipkart-owned travel portal Cleartrip following the relaunch of the vertical about seven months ago, with aims to expand its partner hotel network from 20,000 to 80,000 this year, across two- to five-star categories.
In 2023, Cleartrip intends to add 60,000 more hotels to its listings, chief executive officer Ayyappan R. said in an interview. “In three years, we want hotels to be our number one business and not air. Even during the best of times, hotel had only 60-65% occupancy in the country, and is a very perishable inventory. We need to have a solution for it. In the online travel aggregator (OTA) space, even the largest player has air as its biggest business vertical. For us, we are very clear, it will commercially be a very important segment as it will not just be about taking the share away from other OTAs, but building ourselves a new segment."
About 50% of airline transactions happen online, while it is just 20% for hotels, he said.
The behaviour of Indian travellers has changed post-covid and as the hybrid work culture continues for many companies, the average holiday length has gone up from two-night stays to three-four nights, he said.
Travellers are also exploring leisure packages beyond destinations such as Goa and Coorg, to, say, the North East or Jodhpur in Rajasthan. “People also want a shorter booking window with many travellers choosing to book closer to the travel dates, instead of planning in advance like they did pre-pandemic. For flying, a high proportion of travellers would typically take a 30-day booking window, but now it’s happening within 2-3 weeks."
In India, ticket prices have seen a slight correction for the first time in about a year by 10% due to a reduction in crude oil and ATF prices, which was passed onto the consumers, especially for metro routes, he added. However, from pre-covid levels, airfares have increased by at least 30% on most sectors, and will continue to remain high.
“Since demand is still very high with over 390,000 daily passengers on around 2,800 domestic flights and airlines running at 90% capacity, they see no reason to drop their tariffs," Ayyappan said.
The market has seen 10-15% lower bookings in December and that has prompted many companies to offer a sale in the early weeks of January.
Cleartirp has pushed the paddle on marketing efforts in the last calendar year. It roped in actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for about a month for its TV and digital campaign, which the company is considering reviving.
In FY21, the online travel company, which has offices in Mumbai and Dubai, reported declining revenue with its net loss widening to ₹358.61 crore, from ₹18.23 crore in the previous fiscal.
As per the registrar of companies filings of the company, accessed via the business intelligence platform Tofler, its revenue from operations declined marginally to ₹54.74 crore in the fiscal, from ₹58.47 crore. One of the major expense buckets for the firm was advertising and marketing costs, which also grew twenty times.
India has a large travel market, which is projected to reach $125 billion by FY’27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20, according to a report by industry body FICCI.
