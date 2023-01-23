Cleartrip aims to expand hotel biz in 2023

In 2023, Cleartrip intends to add 60,000 more hotels to its listings, chief executive officer Ayyappan R. said in an interview. “In three years, we want hotels to be our number one business and not air. Even during the best of times, hotel had only 60-65% occupancy in the country, and is a very perishable inventory. We need to have a solution for it. In the online travel aggregator (OTA) space, even the largest player has air as its biggest business vertical. For us, we are very clear, it will commercially be a very important segment as it will not just be about taking the share away from other OTAs, but building ourselves a new segment."

