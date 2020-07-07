BENGALURU : The covid-19 crisis will create new opportunities for the Indian IT services industry as clients look at consolidation and reduce the number of suppliers, Infosys Ltd chairman Nandan Nilekani said on InfyTV, the company’s internal video platform.

“That works very well for Infosys because they see us as someone stable, long-term, financially very strong, and who has done very well in transitioning to work-from-home. So Infosys will be a net gainer in this," Nilekani said.

Infosys also sees a great opportunity as clients embark on a “massive drive" to cut costs and automate their processes, Nilekani said.

In the last few months due to the covid-19 crisis, IT services companies have been facing challenges like customers requesting for temporary discounts, deferment of certain projects and cancellations or non-renewals.

In the short term, Infosys also sees an opportunity in helping enterprises return to work safely. “As we have done it ourselves," he said.

Partnerships and collaborations will be the new order in driving digital opportunities in the future. “In our business, we have a great alliance programme," Nilekani said.

As part of that programme, Infosys is a partner with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud as well as software companies like Salesforce.com, SAP, and Oracle.

Talking about the Indian economy, Nilekani said it is “challenged" right now but in some sense, “the global situation is in our favour because all over the world, people are looking for alternatives to China and that should be in benefit of India."

