‘Clients looking at cloud, automation in a big way’

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is aiming for a double-digit growth in revenue in FY22 driven by strong deal wins across markets and segments and a pandemic-induced surge in demand for cloud and digital services worldwide. India’s top IT exporter by revenue posted a better-than-expected 7.2% growth in net profit from the year earlier in the quarter ended 31 December to ₹8,701 crores while revenue grew 5.4% to ₹42,015 crore. In an interview, N.G. Subramaniam, chief operating officer, TCS, spoke about the company’s strategy, growth in key verticals and technology spending trends among clients. Edited excerpts:

What would be the key drivers to achieve double-digit growth in FY22?

Given the momentum we have, even if we do a 2% growth in the coming quarter of Q4, our exit rate will be pretty decent for FY21, which means FY22 will be in that exit rate. The momentum that we see, the order book that we have and the deal pipeline that we are working on gives us the confidence that FY22 will be a year of double-digit growth. But having said that, there may be other macroeconomic issues. For example, the pandemic is still not over and the economy is in different stages in different parts of the world.

How do you see the overall IT spends among your clients this year?

I think there is a greater realization among our customer base that technology is the answer and the solution if you want to grow, be resilient, efficient, innovative, and get into new business models. Technology is integral to that strategy. I think that’s the biggest realization and most of them have understood the fact that if they are not talking about cloud or moving their infrastructure to the cloud, their ability to do business and protect their customer base is going to be severely constrained. There is a general belief that technology spend will continue to be a big agenda. Most of our clients have stated that they want to look at cloud and automation in a big way and adopt newer business models. So, I have reason to believe that the technology spend will remain flat or slightly go up. This is true even in West Asia where they are struggling with oil prices and related issues. Customers with whom I have spoken, believe that technology is the answer and that they cannot afford to be slackening on technology.

What kind of growth will key verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail witness?

Both BFSI and retail have had a fantastic growth quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter. BFSI’s total contract value signed during this (December) quarter is about $2.6 billion and that does not include the value of Postbank Systems. So, across sub-verticals such as capital markets, insurance, fund management, retail banking, consumer banking, etc., people are investing in technology. Second, wealth as a purpose has taken a very big leap. In their move towards becoming a purpose-driven and purpose-led organization, every bank is looking at being present where the customers are. The idea of invisible banking has taken centre stage. The ability to offer banking invisibly without friction is making them transform their payment systems.

TCS made two major acquisitions last quarter—Postbank Systems and Pramerica Systems. Is TCS getting more aggressive on its M&A strategy?

We are always open to looking at such opportunities. We are not just going to acquire people for the sake of acquiring people. It has to be value-accretive for TCS and our customers. In the cases of both Pramerica as well as Postbank Systems, they come up with a set of people and also offer us the opportunity to become their transformation partner to completely transform their infrastructure and their core systems. The Pramerica acquisition gives us the ability to have a delivery centre in Ireland, through which we can serve Europe as well as the UK. And through the acquisition of Postbank in Germany, we are getting access to a wonderful talent of 1,300 people who could be positioned to help our growth in Germany and Europe. I think we have had one of the best track records of buying companies and going for such complex transactions and making it very meaningful to both TCS and our shareholders.





