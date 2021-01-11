‘Clients looking at cloud, automation in a big way’

I think there is a greater realization among our customer base that technology is the answer and the solution if you want to grow, be resilient, efficient, innovative, and get into new business models. Technology is integral to that strategy. I think that’s the biggest realization and most of them have understood the fact that if they are not talking about cloud or moving their infrastructure to the cloud, their ability to do business and protect their customer base is going to be severely constrained. There is a general belief that technology spend will continue to be a big agenda. Most of our clients have stated that they want to look at cloud and automation in a big way and adopt newer business models. So, I have reason to believe that the technology spend will remain flat or slightly go up. This is true even in West Asia where they are struggling with oil prices and related issues. Customers with whom I have spoken, believe that technology is the answer and that they cannot afford to be slackening on technology.