Climbing inflation puts shoppers,  companies on the edge

Rohit Mathur, president (electric fans, water heaters and pumps) at Usha International, agreed the steady rise in raw material costs was impacting the sector. The problem has been compounded by the shortage of components. “Due to this, when we cannot absorb escalating costs, we, unfortunately, need to pass on the burden to consumers in the form of price hikes. Having said that, people wishing to buy a product are buying," he said, adding consumers have moved from being price-conscious to value-conscious.

