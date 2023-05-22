Clinical trials in India grow 10-fold post pandemic

Clinical trials in India grow 10-fold post pandemic2 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 10:40 PM IST
India was high on the radar of companies till 2009, when there were more than 300 studies happening in India, but that changed due to compliance challenges and non-ethical behaviours of some entities who didn’t understand the importance of clinical trials
India has emerged as a key destination for clinical trials in the wake of the pandemic with the numbers registering a 10-fold increase in the past three years, said a top executive at Parexel, India’s largest clinical trial firm.
