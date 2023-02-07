Clix Capital aims to double its profit to ₹100 cr in FY'24
- Clix Capital is poised to cross an AUM (Assets under Management) of ₹5,000 crore by the end of this fiscal and aims to surpass ₹9,000 crore by 2024-25
NBFC player Clix Capital Services looks to double its profit to ₹100 crore in the next 2023-24 fiscal by focusing on lending to MSMEs and other segments.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×