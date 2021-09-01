India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC), India’s leading mortgage guarantee company, has announced its partnership with Clix Housing Finance Limited (Clix HFL) to offer innovative Mortgage Guarantee backed home loan products for salaried and non-salaried customers in the affordable housing segment.

Mortgage Guarantee backed home loans will broaden Clix HFL’s coverage of home loan products and customer segments enabling more business while also supporting the flagship mission of Government of India of “Housing for All by 2022," the company said in a statement

Speaking on the tie-up, Gaurav Pawra, CEO, Clix Housing Finance, commented, “With the rising demand in the affordable housing segment, this strategic partnership would support to fulfill “Early Home Ownership" dreams of the first-time homebuyers and enable Clix to enhance its penetration in the Low & Mid-market segment besides mitigating the credit risk in case of default.

At Clix, we have been consistently working on making the loan process simpler and accessible for all since our very inception. With this partnership, we shall be able to tap a wider range of customers, improve conversion rates and offer higher loan amounts to customers. We are truly pleased to have IMGC on board with us on this journey towards building a more inclusive society, which has easy access to affordable housing loans."

Speaking on the partnership, Mahesh Misra, CEO, IMGC said," We are very pleased to partner and work with Clix in strategically identified segments and are confident that this will be a hugely successful partnership in the months to come. Over the years we have worked with our Lender partners to create customer centric products. We have a defined execution roadmap with emphasis on driving financial inclusion through this partnership with Clix".

