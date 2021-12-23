Indian restaurants are gradually emerging from the pandemic shock, in step with consumers, who have started to eat out again.

Eateries that survived the after-effects of lockdowns have had to make significant changes to their business models, including opening delivery-only brands and experimenting with delivery platforms, in a testament to their endurance.

In FY21, the food services industry contracted severely, leading to permanent closure of over 25% of food business operators, which resulted in 2.4 million job losses, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said.

Even as the industry emerged out of the previous year’s lockdown, a severe second wave between March and May derailed the recovery.

Consequently, some restaurant owners added delivery to their existing businesses, while others built their own direct ordering channels. Many are now taking the cloud kitchen route, setting up delivery-only burger-to-biryani brands.

Gauri Devidayal, managing committee member of NRAI, and partner at Food Matters, a restaurant company, described the art of survival: “Being able to pivot from what they might have been doing, basically dine-in restaurants turning to delivery brands, meal kits, etc. helped." Businesses also learnt to hedge between dine-in and delivery and find a good balance.

Part of that shift is also the evolution of tech. Aggregators have become even stronger in the last year, she said. Meanwhile, newer platforms such as Thrive and Peppo, which allow restaurants to build their own delivery stack, have also gained scaled.

“Restaurants have become more tech-savvy. There are a whole host products and services available to restaurants to boost their own delivery reach," Devidayal said, adding that different channels will continue to co-exist.

Foodtech firms have had a far more bullish year, underlining consumer preference for ordering in and takeaways.

Online food ordering platform Zomato listed on the stock markets earlier this year amid much fanfare; its market cap now rests at ₹1.03 trillion. Rival Swiggy is nearing the close of a $700 million fundraise, potentially valuing it at $10-11 billion.

In November, Mumbai-based foodtech startup Thrive, which helps restaurants build their own ordering platform, raised $2.5 million in a Series A funding led by Jubilant Foodworks.

During the second wave, the company reported a “hockey stick (shaped) kind of growth", Karan Chechani, co-founder and CMO, Thrive, told Mint. “Going forward, most restaurants realize they need to build a component of delivery services as an aside to their core dine-in business, in a 60:40 ratio," he said.

“Earlier considered a strict no-no by traditional fine dine restauranteurs, cloud kitchens have come to be the mainstay for powering growth," said Nitin Saluja, foun-der, Chaayos.

Such businesses are also driving investor interest.

In October, Rebel Foods, a cloud kitchen, clinched the unicorn status pushing its valuation to $1.4 billion after a $175 million funding round. Such businesses are now going a step further, aggressively drawing smaller food brands into their fold to build a Thrasio-like model for restaurants. This model works when companies aggregate small third-party brands and scale them.

Jubilant Foodworks plans to launch Popeyes burger chain in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal as its master franchise partner. Earlier this year, the operator of Domino’s pizza also picked up 10.76% into Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd for ₹92 crore.

