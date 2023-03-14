Cloud kitchens may soar high

The Indian food-tech market witnessed a surge in the number of startups, particularly during 2014 and 2016, with more than 2,500 food-tech startups emerging. In the past few years, the industry has also witnessed considerable funding activity from investors with some sizeable deal values. Within food tech, cloud kitchen players have also been attracting significant investment. However, funding in food tech startups slowed down in FY22 to $2.80 billion from $3.40 billion in the previous year. In FY20, food-tech players reported $2.9 billion in funding. The number of startups founded annually in the food-tech ecosystem, too, has been on a decline. Over 150 food-tech startups were founded in FY22; over 1,300 food-tech startups were founded in 2015, according to data by Wazir Advisors.

