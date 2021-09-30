Cloud kitchens mushroom as Indians order food home

The Thick Shake Factory (TTSF), which started out as a chain of beverage outlets, has also expanded into a multi-brand cloud kitchen vertical under TTSF Cloud One. The pandemic has been particularly hard on the chain. Of the 120 outlets it operated before the pandemic, 20 have shuttered permanently. “The journey has been very different in the last one-and-a-half years," said Yeshwanth Nag Mocherla, the company’s co-founder. TTSF Cloud One went live in April with the Wowffles brand. It then partnered actor Tiger Shroff to launch cloud kitchen health foods brand Prowl Foods.