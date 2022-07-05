Cloud over cement cos’ profitability as prices dip in June

Cloud over cement cos’ profitability as prices dip in June2 min read . 01:26 AM IST
- The all-India average retail price of cement fell to ₹379 for a 50kg bag, down ₹11 from the preceding month
NEW DELHI :Cement prices slipped for a second consecutive month in June, channel checks by various brokerages showed, dampening the near-term outlook for cement stocks.
NEW DELHI :Cement prices slipped for a second consecutive month in June, channel checks by various brokerages showed, dampening the near-term outlook for cement stocks.
“Our interactions with dealers, sales executives and C&F agents in the cement sector reveal that after a subdued May, cement firms attempted price hikes in early June, but barring a few markets with flat prices, other markets registered a further dip in June," said analysts at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. The all-India average retail price of cement fell to ₹379 for a 50kg bag, down ₹11 from the preceding month, as per analysts.
“Our interactions with dealers, sales executives and C&F agents in the cement sector reveal that after a subdued May, cement firms attempted price hikes in early June, but barring a few markets with flat prices, other markets registered a further dip in June," said analysts at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. The all-India average retail price of cement fell to ₹379 for a 50kg bag, down ₹11 from the preceding month, as per analysts.
An improvement in cement prices is essential for cement manufacturers to take care of rising costs. Prices of coking coal and pet coke have remained elevated on the back of higher crude prices. Per-tonne profitability of most cement companies (Ebitda/tonne) had declined by 5-34% year-on-year during the March quarter, and the pressure is likely to be felt more in the June quarter as rise costlier raw materials reflect in profitability with a lag.
In another report, analysts at JM Financials said average cement prices continued to witness a decline of 2.3% month-on-month in June. This was led by a steep correction in prices in the East, followed by Central and West India, whereas prices in North and South remained flat on a month-on-month basis. Notably, this is the second month of decline; in May, cement prices had seen a 2.8% decline as per JM Financial.
Global coal prices have surged 30% and FOB Kalimantan Prices have almost doubled as per S&P Global commodity insight.
Emkay Global Financial Services analysts expect margin pressure to continue in the near term due to elevated costs and weak realizations amid a seasonally weak demand period. Factoring in higher cost inflation and lower utilization levels than before, Emkay has cut its EBITDA estimates for the sector by 5-6% for FY23/24/25. Ebitda stands for Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation. They have cut also cut target multiples by 4-17% across coverage companies.
This comes on top of weak sales during the monsoon season due to subdued construction activities. Any price recovery thereby is most likely expected to be after the end of monsoon. The first half outlook for cement companies thereby remains muted, as per analysts.
“Earnings for UltraTech as well as the cement sector are expected to remain under pressure in 1HFY23 and lower than our earlier estimate," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.