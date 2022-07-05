Cloud over cement cos’ profitability as prices dip in June

In another report, analysts at JM Financials said average cement prices continued to witness a decline of 2.3% month-on-month in June. This was led by a steep correction in prices in the East, followed by Central and West India, whereas prices in North and South remained flat on a month-on-month basis. Notably, this is the second month of decline; in May, cement prices had seen a 2.8% decline as per JM Financial.