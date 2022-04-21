Cloudera to invest 500 crore in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As part of its strategic growth plan, Cloudera will continue hiring in engineering and product development roles over the next few years to support the growth of the CoE facility in Bengaluru.
NEW DELHI: Cloud provider Cloudera opens its expanded and revamped centre of excellence (CoE) facility in Koramangala, Bengaluru.
To support the delivery of the hybrid data cloud and to make data and analytics easy and accessible for everyone, Cloudera plans on investing up to ₹500 crore over the next two years to accelerate product innovation, cloud transformation, and drive customer growth, it said.
The statement said the core capabilities driven out of the Bengaluru facility include public cloud, software development, product security, data warehousing, machine learning, data engineering, quality and site reliability engineering, release engineering, infrastructure and tools development, program management, and information security.
“The Asia Pacific Region is one of the fastest growing markets for Cloudera and investments in India have helped the company tremendously with both product delivery and customer adoption," said Sudhir Menon, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera.
“The new center of excellence builds on Cloudera’s stellar track record delivering some of the most successful open source products in the history of software, from India, and we look forward to turbo charging those contributions as leaders in the hybrid data cloud," Menon added.
“India is an extremely important market with great talent and we’ve been making significant investments to grow Cloudera’s presence in the country. The opening of this CoE facility in Bengaluru, along with our Chennai office earlier this week, is a testament to this," said Indiresh Vivekananda, Country Head of R&D and Operations, Cloudera India.