CloudExtel in talks to raise 500 cr from investors

This virtualization of networks adds capacity for telcos such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea without them having to spend additionally towards building the infrastructure themselves, bringing cost effectiveness while easing network congestion in high-density areas. Bajaj said the network was currently handling a terabyte of capacity every day, with over 2,000 people using the network every minute; yet the user experience has improved from 3 Mbps to 20 Mbps.

