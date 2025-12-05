Cloudflare down: From Zerodha and Groww to Shopify, check list of sites affected by outage on December 5

Cloudflare was hit by yet another outage on Friday, 5 December, causing widespread disruptions across major websites and online services worldwide — the second such disruption the company has faced in the past few months.

The company, which powers large parts of the internet’s infrastructure, confirmed that parts of its networks were impacted while it conducted planned maintenance work.

As per the official Cloudflare System Status page, the maintenance activity began at 09:00 UTC on 5 December, with the notice stating that scheduled maintenance was in progress and that updates would follow as required.

Which websites are down today? The outage hit several major Indian brokerages, including Zerodha, Groww, Angle One and Upstox, because all these platforms rely on Cloudflare for their network infrastructure. Users rushed to social media to complain about login failures, delayed trades and periods of total unavailability when Cloudflare’s network went down.

All these finance and investment platforms went offline during market hours, creating significant inconvenience for active traders. While services appear to be restored now, further details about the outage are still awaited.

Also Read | Cloudflare down: Platform confirms services affected

Zerodha responded to the disruptions by advising users to rely on Kite WhatsApp as a backup to manage their trades during the Cloudflare outage. The issues have since been resolved, and trading activity has returned to normal.

“Cloudflare global outage resolved. Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the company said in a follow-up post.

Other apps that were down include Shopify, Zoom and Valorant. Global editing and productivity platforms were also impacted by the outage. Canva, widely used widely used by designers and digital artists, became inaccessible. QuillBot, a popular writing and editing tool, also went down.

Cloudflare outage: Netizens upset Industry outage tracker Downdetector data showed that the Cloudflare outage recorded more than 2,100 reports as of Friday afternoon. The tracker started picking up outage reports starting from 1:50 pm onwards.

Previous reports noted that Cloudflare suffered a similar large-scale disruption just last month, which temporarily impacted global platforms including X, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Spotify and PayPal.

Several netizens expressed their frustration and concerns over the repeated outages and series of cyberattacks that have shaken various industries in the past few months.

Also Read | Cloudflare and Amazon Web Services down? Hundreds of users report outage

“Is there no alternative to Cloudflare? I think their definition of making the internet safe is making the internet inaccessible,” a netizen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another X user noted that, “at this point @Cloudflare is taking down our sites more than hackers.”