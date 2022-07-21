CLP Group unit plans a public listing in India in 3-4 years

CLP Group unit plans a public listing in India in 3-4 years3 min read . 12:24 AM IST
- The company aims to double the size of its investments ahead of its public offering
Hong Kong-based CLP Group-promoted Apraava Energy Pvt. Ltd is planning a public listing in India in three to four years, managing director Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said in an interview.
Last week, CLP Group said CDPQ will buy an additional 10% stake in the firm for ₹660 crore. CDPQ first became a strategic shareholder in Apraava by picking up a 40% stake in 2018.
The proposed 10% stake sale by CLP to Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) will allow the company to continue on its growth path and bolster its plans for the stock market listing, Mishra said.
“Local listing is considered important, not so much for equity raise, but more from the perspective of long-term ownership by Indians in an Indian company. Our management has always been Indian. In the medium term, the shareholders desire that the company (should) also have an element of local ownership," Mishra said.
The shareholders have an objective of achieving accelerated growth over the next three to four years and put the company in a strong position ahead of the listing.
On the proposed purchase of additional shares by CDPQ, Mishra said that the deal, which will bring a long-term pension fund manager on an equal footing with a long-term strategic shareholder, will help the company because the strategic shareholder brings certain values such as greenfield development and asset management. The pension fund manager, on the other hand, brings in greater expertise in mergers and acquisitions, he said.
The company would double the size of its investments in the next few years ahead of its public offering, Mishra said.
Apraava, formerly known as CLP India Pvt. Ltd, is one of the earliest foreign investors in India’s power generation sector and has put it about ₹17,000 crore so far in the country.
Apraava’s planned expansion would include its solar and wind assets and the transmission business along with investments in newer areas including smart metering systems. The company’s portfolio comprises 3,150 MW of installed capacity, including 924 MW of wind and 250 MW of solar projects across seven states, as well as two power transmission assets. It is also constructing a 251 MW wind farm.
Apraava will not invest further in new fossil fuel-based projects, Mishra said. The shareholders have committed to make new investments in the electricity sector that do not cause carbon emission, he said. The company has a portfolio of thermal power, which includes its Jhajjar power plant with a generation capacity of 1320 MW.
Diversification would play a major role in the company’s growth roadmap, Mishra revealed. “Diversification of the cash flows (is important) so that a significant element of it is more secure and less risky...It is also an important part of a serious listed company. And finally, the general area of governance. Obviously on that front, we believe we have our standard governance with both CDPQ and CLP becoming equal, that’ll only continue," he said.
“As a joint venture, the depth and the breadth of the management team would also be built up over time in line with the growth of the business...where the investors will have the confidence that this company’s management can run the entire business by themselves. That is what we see as the building blocks of a listed entity and three to four years is what we think, it will take for all of these to be achieved fully."
Apraava is interested in investing in the offshore wind energy sector but would wait for bid details before deciding on participation, Mishra said about the government’s plan to issue a tender for 4GW of offshore wind power.