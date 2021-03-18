CLP India’s North East power link buy plan awaits MHA nod

Hong Kong-listed CLP Holdings was founded in 1901 as China Light and Power Co. Ltd, and it is the holding company for CLP Group, which has a 60% stake in CLP India. The rest is held by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), one of Canada’s largest pension funds. CLP India has invested ₹14,500 crore so far in India and has a power project portfolio of 3GW.