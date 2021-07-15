Clubhouse will now allow users to text each other on Android and iOS

Further, the feature can also be useful while speaking or listening in a room. “If you’re a speaker, you can use Backchannel to chat with your co-hosts, plan what question to ask next, or decide who to pull up from the audience. If you’re a listener, you can chat with your other friends in the audience any time you’re in a room. Just tap the airplane icon—or swipe left—to access the chat thread," the company said in a blog post.