CMD Sanjiv Puri is optimistic on ITC delivering robust growth

While speaking at ITC's AGM virtually, Puri said, "Today, it is immensely encouraging that your company’s newer FMCG Businesses have garnered an annual consumer spend of ₹24,000 crore. The carefully selected portfolio, with substantial headroom to grow, is estimated to have a total addressable market potential of ₹5,00,000 crore by 2030, which is amongst the highest in the Indian FMCG space," as reported by PTI.