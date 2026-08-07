CMS Info Systems bets on tech and payment solutions to drive next growth phase

The vertical has posted a 25-30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years and grew 15% in FY26. "It can grow at a 20% CAGR over the next 4–5 years. We hope it will account for more than 20% of our revenue by FY30, which would double its current contribution of around ₹370 crore," Kaul told Mint, adding that the company plans to keep adding new businesses under this segment. Revenue from the technology and payment solutions business was around ₹370 crore in FY26 or about 16% of total revenue, compared with 7% in FY22. The company's total revenue was ₹2,487 crore in FY26.