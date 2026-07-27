CXMT shares soar 500% in blockbuster stock market debut: What to know about Changxin Technology Group

The public debut of chipmaker Changxin Technology Group or CXMT saw its shares surge over 500% on the Shanghai stock market today as buzz grows over increased demand from artificial intelligence (AI) companies, according to reports.

The IPO has raised 57.92 billion yuan ($8.6 billion) for CXMT — making it Asia's largest initial public offering in 2026. CXMT has jumped to become China's most valuable company, with stock price at 49.50 yuan against IPO price of 8.66 yuan, Reuters reported.

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CXMT: All we know about the Chinese chipmaker CXMT is China's largest manufacturer of the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, which is used for short-term memory on AI systems, personal computers, servers and smartphones. While the market has traditionally been dominated by global players Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, CMXT has now risen to the top four, with market share of 7.7% as of 2025, the report added.

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What has fueled investor confidence in the stock is the growing demand for chips from the various AI projects. As requirement for high-speed memory grows, demand for DRAM chips — which comprise a key component for most modern computing systems, has also risen.

The company's Q1 revenues rocketed 719% year-on-year (YoY) to 50.8 billion yuan ($7.51 billion) and H1 revenue in 2027 is expected to reach 110-120 billion yuan — double the 61.8-billion-yuan full year total in 2025. Notably, today's stock surge has pushed CXMT ahead of Micron ($539 billion market cap) despite a much smaller DRAM market share.

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CXMT's shareholder base includes state-owned entities (36.29%) such as local government investors in Anhui and its capital city Hefei (where the company is based), the Reuters report added. It added that another big investor is China's ‘Big Fund’, a state-owned semiconductor funding.

Founded in 2016 by Chairman Zhu Yiming, the IPO papers identified the GigaDevice Semiconductor founder as “central to the creation and development of CXMT”.

What do analysts expect? Nomura on Monday labelled the company with a Buy rating and target of 116 yuan, based on its 2028 earnings estimates, Business Insider reported.

“I have no doubt the company is going to grow to be a global leader. It’s maybe just a question of time that it can be not only a challenger, it can be a global champion in this particular sector. A 470% performance on day one isn’t that rare. What’s very prominent in this particular case is a company of this size performing so well,” Theodore Shou, CEO at Yiyi Capital also told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

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“The global supply of memory is unlikely to ease in the coming years,” the analysts wrote, adding that there is some risk: “Rising geopolitical tensions between the US and China, which would put CXMT's business development, capacity expansion, and technology migration at risk.”

CNBC added that Morningstar in a note said that given concerns over AI as a matter of national security for China, the company will be a “likely” beneficiary. It added that while CXMT lags global memory leaders, gains in the domestic markets and Beijing's push for local capacity will push adoption of CXMT's chips.

Shou added that share prices may also see more highs as the market moves towards a steeper demand and supply imbalance.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn