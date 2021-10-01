A day after Centre raised natural gas prices by 62%, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas prices too were hiked by ₹2.28 and ₹2.10 on Friday in the nation capital region.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has said the revision in selling prices of CNG was done to offset the impact rising input gas costs.

This revision in prices would result in an increase of ₹2.28 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi, and ₹2.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new consumer price of ₹47.48 per kg in Delhi and ₹53.45 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on October 2, 2021.

The price of CNG being supplied by IGL in Gurugram would be ₹55.81 per kg; in Rewari ₹56.50; Karnal and Kaithal ₹54.70; Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli ₹60.71; Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur ₹63.97; and in Ajmer it would be ₹62.41 per kg from 6.00 am on October 2.

IGL also increased domestic PNG prices with effect from October 2.

The consumer price of PNG supplied to households in Delhi has been increased by ₹2.10 per cubic metre to ₹33.01 per scm. The applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be ₹32.86 per scm.

"The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in price of domestically produced natural gas and increased dependence on costlier R-LNG," it added.

The increase, IGL said, would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 6 paise per km, for taxis it would be 11 paise and in case of buses, the increase would be ₹1.65 per km. ‎

With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 60 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuels at the current level of prices.‎

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.