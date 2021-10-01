Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi and other markets. Details here

CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi and other markets. Details here

Premium
The hike in domestic PNG, CNG prices will take from October 2
2 min read . 01 Oct 2021 Livemint

  • Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) said the revision in CNG prices was done to offset the impact rising input gas costs.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A day after Centre raised natural gas prices by 62%, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas prices too were hiked by 2.28 and 2.10 on Friday in the nation capital region.

A day after Centre raised natural gas prices by 62%, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas prices too were hiked by 2.28 and 2.10 on Friday in the nation capital region.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has said the revision in selling prices of CNG was done to offset the impact rising input gas costs.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has said the revision in selling prices of CNG was done to offset the impact rising input gas costs.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This revision in prices would result in an increase of 2.28 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi, and 2.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new consumer price of 47.48 per kg in Delhi and 53.45 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on October 2, 2021.

The price of CNG being supplied by IGL in Gurugram would be 55.81 per kg; in Rewari 56.50; Karnal and Kaithal 54.70; Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli 60.71; Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur 63.97; and in Ajmer it would be 62.41 per kg from 6.00 am on October 2.

IGL also increased domestic PNG prices with effect from October 2.

The consumer price of PNG supplied to households in Delhi has been increased by 2.10 per cubic metre to 33.01 per scm. The applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be 32.86 per scm.

"The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in price of domestically produced natural gas and increased dependence on costlier R-LNG," it added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex ends 361 pts lower; Bajaj Finserv & Maruti S ...

Premium

Why home loans are not bringing cheer to banks

Premium

After a little cheer, investment mood weakened in Sep q ...

Premium

Antitrust regulators fix their sights on private equity

The increase, IGL said, would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 6 paise per km, for taxis it would be 11 paise and in case of buses, the increase would be 1.65 per km. ‎

With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 60 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuels at the current level of prices.‎

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!