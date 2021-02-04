CNN president's Jeff Zucker to step down at year's end

CNN president's Jeff Zucker to step down at year's end1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 09:42 PM IST
Jeff Zucker, who joined CNN in 2013, has a storied reputation in the TV business marked by early success. He was the executive producer of NBC’s 'Today' show in his 20s, then became the president of NBC Entertainment
CNN president Jeff Zucker will leave the cable news network at the end of 2021, CNN said on Thursday.
Zucker, who joined CNN in 2013, has a storied reputation in the TV business marked by early success. He was the executive producer of NBC’s “Today" show in his 20s, then became the president of NBC Entertainment.
PhonePe allots stock options worth ₹1,458.6 crore million to employees1 min read . 09:45 PM IST
HAL, GE Aviation sign over ₹100 crore contract for supply of forgings1 min read . 09:26 PM IST
GameStop shares fall as Reddit-fueled traders seek next thrill1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
Sapphire ventures raises $1.7 billion after year of big exits1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
CNN, part of AT&T's WarnerMedia division, has been on a ratings tear as the United States enters a new political era, delivering record ratings in January as the top cable news network that month, with a 153% increase in total viewers from the same period a year ago.
Under WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar, AT&T is investing heavily in its HBO Max streaming service, a company priority at a time when consumers are increasingly dropping their cable packages in favor of a la carte streaming services.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.