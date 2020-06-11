Co-working firms hit brakes on expansion

Anand Vemuri, CEO, 91springboard, said it will take around six months for the business to recover. It has opened up its centres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa, while those in Mumbai remain closed. “Around 15% of our customer base said business has been impacted and they don’t want to return and some customers are still requesting discounts and waivers. The format of workplaces is set to change as companies now want employees to have shorter commute time and flexible timing. It’s a volatile situation where there is a lot of inflow and outflow of clients."