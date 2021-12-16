OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  CO2 emissions by Indian airlines saw a sharp rise between 2012 and 2018

CO2 emissions by Indian airlines saw a sharp rise between 2012 and 2018

During the 39th Assembly of the ICAO, held in October 2016, it was decided to adopt a global market-based measure in the form of CORSIA to address carbon dioxide emissions from international civil aviation. (AFP)Premium
During the 39th Assembly of the ICAO, held in October 2016, it was decided to adopt a global market-based measure in the form of CORSIA to address carbon dioxide emissions from international civil aviation. (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 07:12 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • CO2 emissions for Indian scheduled passenger airlines operating on domestic routes have subsequently fallen during 2019, and 2020, to 11,843,000 tons and 6,023,000 tons, respectively,  due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic

Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by Indian scheduled domestic flights nearly doubled between 2012 and 2018, while the CO2 emission by scheduled Indian operators to and from international destinations also rose sharply during the above-mentioned period, minister of state for civil aviation, VK Singh informed the parliament on Thursday. 

Responding to a query from member of Parliament (MP), Girish Chandra, Singh said that CO2 emission for Indian scheduled passenger airlines, operating on domestic routes, rose to 12,307,000 tons during 2018 from 6,135,000 tons in 2012. 

However, CO2 emissions for Indian scheduled passenger airlines operating on domestic routes have subsequently fallen during 2019, and 2020, to 11,843,000 tons and 6,023,000 tons, respectively,  due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, which saw a significant decline in air passenger traffic. 

On the international front, CO2 emissions by scheduled Indian operators to and from international destinations rose to 8,441,000 tons in 2018 from 5,425,000 tons in 2012, before falling to 7,057,000 tons and 3,194,000 tons,  during 2019 and 2020, respectively, Singh informed the parliament. 

"Measures taken by airlines to reduce carbon footprint include rationalization of operating times/procedures, use of renewable energy, use of alternative fuels in ground handling vehicles, etc.," Singh added. 

During the 39th Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), held in October 2016, it was decided to adopt a global market-based measure in the form of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) to address carbon dioxide emissions from international civil aviation. This involved airlines to undertake additional obligations and costs to reduce their carbon footprint. 

However, for the Indian airline operators CORSIA offsetting requirements will be applicable from 2027 when the second phase of CORSIA requirements will mandatorily implemented.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
The environment secretary cautioned that meeting the country’s climate targets will depend on the availability of financing  (The CDP report says Asian companies are responding well to a call for action in managing carbon emissions and climate change in their supply chains, a critical component in their performanc)

India sees carbon emissions peaking in 2040-45

1 min read . 03 Nov 2021
On July 11, 2019, the Modi government had issued an EoI to sell its 51% stake in the national helicopter carrier PHL. (Reuters)

Fresh EoI will be issued for Pawan Hans disinvestment in next few days: Minister

1 min read . 31 Dec 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout