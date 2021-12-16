CO2 emissions by Indian airlines saw a sharp rise between 2012 and 2018

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by Indian scheduled domestic flights nearly doubled between 2012 and 2018, while the CO2 emission by scheduled Indian operators to and from international destinations also rose sharply during the above-mentioned period, minister of state for civil aviation, VK Singh informed the parliament on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to a query from member of Parliament (MP), Girish Chandra, Singh said that CO2 emission for Indian scheduled passenger airlines, operating on domestic routes, rose to 12,307,000 tons during 2018 from 6,135,000 tons in 2012.

However, CO2 emissions for Indian scheduled passenger airlines operating on domestic routes have subsequently fallen during 2019, and 2020, to 11,843,000 tons and 6,023,000 tons, respectively, due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, which saw a significant decline in air passenger traffic.

However, CO2 emissions for Indian scheduled passenger airlines operating on domestic routes have subsequently fallen during 2019, and 2020, to 11,843,000 tons and 6,023,000 tons, respectively, due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, which saw a significant decline in air passenger traffic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the international front, CO2 emissions by scheduled Indian operators to and from international destinations rose to 8,441,000 tons in 2018 from 5,425,000 tons in 2012, before falling to 7,057,000 tons and 3,194,000 tons, during 2019 and 2020, respectively, Singh informed the parliament.

"Measures taken by airlines to reduce carbon footprint include rationalization of operating times/procedures, use of renewable energy, use of alternative fuels in ground handling vehicles, etc.," Singh added.

During the 39th Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), held in October 2016, it was decided to adopt a global market-based measure in the form of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) to address carbon dioxide emissions from international civil aviation. This involved airlines to undertake additional obligations and costs to reduce their carbon footprint.

