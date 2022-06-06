Agrawal's comments come at a time when there have been concerns about global climate change on account of the burning of fossil fuels including coal, resulting into greenhouse gas emission
To tackle global warming, state-owned Coal India (CIL) is aiming at green mining options and increase production from its underground mines, which are favourable for cleaner ecosystem, through installation of technologies.
"The company is also aiming at green mining options and planning to increase its underground output," CIL's Chairman Pramod Agrawal said.
Agrawal's comments come at a time when there have been concerns about global climate change on account of the burning of fossil fuels including coal, resulting into greenhouse gas emission.
Coal India, which accounts for more than 80% of the domestic coal output, is setting up coal handling plant/silos in 35 projects under the first phase of the first-mile connectivity, and will continue in the second phase as well for environmentally cleaner transportation of coal.
Stating that CIL is committed to preservation of environment and creating a green canopy around its mining areas, the chairman said that the public sector unit planted over 30.4 lakh saplings during FY22, expanding its green cover to 1,468.5 hectares.
Agrawal said that 27 eco parks and mine tourism projects have been developed as on date.
Satellite surveillance indicates that 76 major open-cast projects have reclaimed 62.5% of excavated area limiting active mining area to 37.5%.
For every hectare of land degraded due to mining, CIL created green cover of around 2 hectares of land.
Meanwhile, the coal dispatch by CIL to captive power plants and sectors like cement registered a decline in May as compared to the year-ago month.
While the fuel supply by CIL to captive power plants dropped 39.74% in May 2022 over the year-ago period, dispatch to the cement sector declined 16.74%, as per the latest government data.
India has recently eased the environment approvals for coal mine expansions to boost output amid fuel shortages that have triggered hours-long blackouts.